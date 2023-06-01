Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) CEO Jay Sugarman Buys 10,000 Shares

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $245,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 91,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,419.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jay Sugarman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 4th, Jay Sugarman purchased 1,200 shares of Safehold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.86 per share, for a total transaction of $32,232.00.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Jay Sugarman acquired 1,000 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.62 per share, with a total value of $26,620.00.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of SAFE opened at $25.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 36.60 and a current ratio of 36.60. Safehold Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $48.23.

Safehold Announces Dividend

Safehold ( NYSE:SAFE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $1.10. The business had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.25 million. Safehold had a negative net margin of 93.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.93%. Safehold’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $49.81 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Safehold Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Safehold

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Safehold by 17.5% during the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 193,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,950 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Safehold by 19.8% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter valued at about $9,017,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Safehold by 8.4% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Safehold during the third quarter worth about $464,000. 25.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SAFE. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Safehold from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Safehold has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

About Safehold

Safehold, Inc operates as a real estate company. It engages in acquiring, managing and capitalizing ground leases. The company was founded on June 13, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

