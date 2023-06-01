Pershing Square Capital Manage Purchases 22,175 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 22,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,694.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,436,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,991,385.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 30,557 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $74.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,270,690.67.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 43,294 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,186,005.46.

On Monday, May 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 8,169 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $611,776.41.

On Friday, May 19th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 35,483 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,643,838.33.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 7,932 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $583,715.88.

On Monday, May 15th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 2,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.91 per share, for a total transaction of $164,802.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 6,776 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $507,454.64.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 16,417 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,219,126.42.

On Thursday, May 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 26,923 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.70 per share, with a total value of $2,011,148.10.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,919 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $218,545.53.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average of $77.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HHC shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,716,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

See Also

