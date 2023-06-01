Insider Buying: The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Purchases $1,656,694.25 in Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 22,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $1,656,694.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,436,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,991,385.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 30,557 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,270,690.67.
- On Wednesday, May 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 43,294 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $3,186,005.46.
- On Monday, May 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 8,169 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $611,776.41.
- On Friday, May 19th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 35,483 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.51 per share, with a total value of $2,643,838.33.
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 7,932 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $583,715.88.
- On Monday, May 15th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.91 per share, with a total value of $164,802.00.
- On Thursday, May 11th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 6,776 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $507,454.64.
- On Tuesday, May 9th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 16,417 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,219,126.42.
- On Thursday, May 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 26,923 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.70 per share, with a total value of $2,011,148.10.
- On Tuesday, May 2nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,919 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $218,545.53.
Howard Hughes Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of HHC opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average is $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.46.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
HHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,716,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.
Howard Hughes Company Profile
The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.
