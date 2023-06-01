Insider Buying: The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Purchases $1,656,694.25 in Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 22,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.71 per share, with a total value of $1,656,694.25. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,436,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,991,385.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

On Friday, May 26th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 30,557 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,270,690.67.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 43,294 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $3,186,005.46.

On Monday, May 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 8,169 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $611,776.41.

On Friday, May 19th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 35,483 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.51 per share, with a total value of $2,643,838.33.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 7,932 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $583,715.88.

On Monday, May 15th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $74.91 per share, with a total value of $164,802.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 6,776 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $507,454.64.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 16,417 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.26 per share, with a total value of $1,219,126.42.

On Thursday, May 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 26,923 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.70 per share, with a total value of $2,011,148.10.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,919 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $218,545.53.

Howard Hughes Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of HHC opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 12-month low of $50.90 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average is $77.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.10 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HHC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HHC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,716,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.