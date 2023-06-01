The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Director Purchases $2,270,690.67 in Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 30,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,270,690.67. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,414,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,219,768,851.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 30th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 22,175 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,694.25.
- On Wednesday, May 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 43,294 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,186,005.46.
- On Monday, May 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 8,169 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $611,776.41.
- On Friday, May 19th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 35,483 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.51 per share, with a total value of $2,643,838.33.
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 7,932 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.59 per share, with a total value of $583,715.88.
- On Monday, May 15th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.91 per share, for a total transaction of $164,802.00.
- On Thursday, May 11th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 6,776 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $507,454.64.
- On Tuesday, May 9th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 16,417 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,219,126.42.
- On Thursday, May 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 26,923 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,148.10.
- On Tuesday, May 2nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 2,919 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $218,545.53.
Howard Hughes Stock Performance
Howard Hughes stock opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.89. The Howard Hughes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.90 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Howard Hughes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Howard Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HHC. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Howard Hughes by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Howard Hughes by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.
Howard Hughes Company Profile
The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.
