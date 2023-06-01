ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) COO Sells $6,995,950.00 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total transaction of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $544.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.95, a PEG ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $437.97. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $337.00 and a fifty-two week high of $556.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,202,000. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after buying an additional 1,533,708 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 135.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $494,154,000 after buying an additional 733,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,760,149,000 after buying an additional 727,494 shares during the last quarter. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About ServiceNow

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NOW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $520.00 to $547.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $506.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $511.00 to $518.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $515.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $530.33.

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.