Pershing Square Capital Manage Buys 30,557 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.31 per share, with a total value of $2,270,690.67. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,414,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,768,851.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 22,175 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,694.25.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 43,294 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,186,005.46.

On Monday, May 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 8,169 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $611,776.41.

On Friday, May 19th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 35,483 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,643,838.33.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 7,932 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $583,715.88.

On Monday, May 15th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.91 per share, for a total transaction of $164,802.00.

On Thursday, May 11th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 6,776 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $507,454.64.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 16,417 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,219,126.42.

On Thursday, May 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 26,923 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,148.10.

On Tuesday, May 2nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,919 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $218,545.53.

HHC stock opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.46. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes ( NYSE:HHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

HHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

