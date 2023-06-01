Pershing Square Capital Manage Buys 30,557 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Stock

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHCGet Rating) Director Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 30,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $74.31 per share, with a total value of $2,270,690.67. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,414,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,768,851.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pershing Square Capital Manage also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 30th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 22,175 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $74.71 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,694.25.
  • On Wednesday, May 24th, Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 43,294 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,186,005.46.
  • On Monday, May 22nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 8,169 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $611,776.41.
  • On Friday, May 19th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 35,483 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.51 per share, for a total transaction of $2,643,838.33.
  • On Wednesday, May 17th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 7,932 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.59 per share, for a total transaction of $583,715.88.
  • On Monday, May 15th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,200 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.91 per share, for a total transaction of $164,802.00.
  • On Thursday, May 11th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 6,776 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.89 per share, for a total transaction of $507,454.64.
  • On Tuesday, May 9th, Pershing Square Capital Manage purchased 16,417 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,219,126.42.
  • On Thursday, May 4th, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 26,923 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.70 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,148.10.
  • On Tuesday, May 2nd, Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 2,919 shares of Howard Hughes stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.87 per share, for a total transaction of $218,545.53.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

HHC stock opened at $74.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 1.46. The Howard Hughes Co. has a one year low of $50.90 and a one year high of $89.58.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.01. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $196.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Howard Hughes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 39.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 72,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Howard Hughes by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

