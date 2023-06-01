Sarah Blanchard Sells 36,543 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 36,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $353,736.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,146,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,097,761.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Udemy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UDMY opened at $10.00 on Thursday. Udemy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $17.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Udemy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UDMY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 46.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 23,527 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the first quarter valued at $100,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 36.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Udemy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,256,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after buying an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the first quarter valued at $417,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Udemy Company Profile

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Udemy from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Udemy from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Udemy in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Udemy from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Udemy from $15.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

