Sunil Gupta Sells 4,000 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2023

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWIGet Rating) VP Sunil Gupta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $358,920.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,420.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Power Integrations Stock Down 2.3 %

POWI opened at $86.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.19. Power Integrations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.16 and a twelve month high of $91.98.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,717,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $194,876,000 after purchasing an additional 514,149 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Power Integrations by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after buying an additional 67,672 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Power Integrations by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,402,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,559,000 after buying an additional 564,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Power Integrations by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,363,621 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $200,057,000 after buying an additional 91,770 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,388,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,482,000 after buying an additional 3,797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on POWI shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

