Thomas A. Wimsett Acquires 2,000 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of JKHY opened at $152.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.79. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.28 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The firm had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $168.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $104,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 36.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $208,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

