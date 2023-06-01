BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Buys $336,998.33 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $336,998.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,045,199 shares in the company, valued at $182,002,956.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 325,623 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $4,991,800.59.

On Friday, May 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $539,903.95.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 78,467 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $1,210,745.81.

On Monday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,659 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $330,949.52.

On Thursday, May 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,725 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $631,237.50.

On Monday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,388 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $1,032,997.28.

On Friday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,711 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $772,011.83.

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,395 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $68,166.45.

On Monday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 58,063 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $903,460.28.

On Thursday, April 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 65,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $993,556.56.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 47.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 97.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Articles

