BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Buys $336,998.33 in Stock

Posted by on Jun 1st, 2023

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECATGet Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.11 per share, with a total value of $336,998.33. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,045,199 shares in the company, valued at $182,002,956.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 325,623 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $4,991,800.59.
  • On Friday, May 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,855 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.49 per share, with a total value of $539,903.95.
  • On Wednesday, May 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 78,467 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.43 per share, with a total value of $1,210,745.81.
  • On Monday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 21,659 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.28 per share, with a total value of $330,949.52.
  • On Thursday, May 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,725 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $631,237.50.
  • On Monday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 66,388 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $1,032,997.28.
  • On Friday, May 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 49,711 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.53 per share, with a total value of $772,011.83.
  • On Wednesday, May 3rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 4,395 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $68,166.45.
  • On Monday, May 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 58,063 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.56 per share, with a total value of $903,460.28.
  • On Thursday, April 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 65,194 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $993,556.56.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.65.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 47.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust by 97.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the period. Mariner LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the third quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:ECAT)

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.