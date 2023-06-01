Steven E. Creviston Sells 3,000 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) SVP Steven E. Creviston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,891 shares in the company, valued at $7,589,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $97.26 on Thursday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a PE ratio of 105.72, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.13. Qorvo had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $632.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. Qorvo’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Qorvo in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.78.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 9.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter worth $310,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 6.7% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 71,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 77,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,914,000 after purchasing an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides semiconductor solutions for RF and power. The firm combines product and technology leadership, systems-level expertise, and global manufacturing scale to quickly solve its customers’ most complex technical challenges. Qorvo serves diverse high-growth segments of large global markets, including consumer electronics, smart home/IoT, automotive, EVs, battery-powered appliances, network infrastructure, healthcare, and aerospace/defense.

