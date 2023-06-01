David Mh Matthews Sells 4,429 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) insider David Mh Matthews sold 4,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $392,187.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,898,040.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

David Mh Matthews also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Power Integrations alerts:

On Monday, May 22nd, David Mh Matthews sold 6,000 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $519,660.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, David Mh Matthews sold 1,550 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total value of $126,263.00.

Power Integrations Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $86.40 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $59.16 and a one year high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.16.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 204.5% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cowen raised their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Benchmark increased their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

Power Integrations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.