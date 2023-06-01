Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago Acquires 90,000 Shares of P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII) Stock

P3 Health Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) major shareholder Pacific Founders Ugp I. Chicago purchased 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $351,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48,715,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,990,882.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of P3 Health Partners stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.13, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. P3 Health Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.11.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 13.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 44,550 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,060,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 73.6% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 47,821 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of P3 Health Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of P3 Health Partners by 277.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29,097 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P3 Health Partners Inc, a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company, provides superior care services in the United States. It operates clinics and wellness centers. P3 Health Partners Inc is based in Henderson, Nevada.

