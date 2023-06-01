Gregory Scott Brown Sells 31,920 Shares of Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 31,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $308,985.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,160,806 shares in the company, valued at $11,236,602.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67. Udemy, Inc. has a one year low of $8.17 and a one year high of $17.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.75.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Signal LP acquired a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $352,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 1,671.9% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 4th quarter worth $405,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth $481,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Udemy by 175.1% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 30,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 19,506 shares during the last quarter. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.
