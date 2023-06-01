Ulrich Bartel Sells 6,642 Shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Stock

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) SVP Ulrich Bartel sold 6,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total transaction of $322,801.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,672 shares in the company, valued at $761,659.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hillenbrand Stock Down 0.6 %

Hillenbrand stock opened at $47.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a one year low of $36.16 and a one year high of $53.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $691.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.20 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Hillenbrand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,140,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,685,000 after buying an additional 124,772 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP grew its position in Hillenbrand by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 159,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 100,188 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and servicing highly engineered and mission-critical equipment and solutions to the customers. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment provides compounding, extrusion, and material handling, screening, and separating equipment, systems, and services for manufacturing and other industrial processes.

