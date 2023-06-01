Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX:ADN) Insider Purchases A$442,150.00 in Stock

Andromeda Metals Limited (ASX:ADN – Get Rating) insider Robert (Bob) Katsiouleris acquired 11,950,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$442,150.00 ($288,986.93).

Andromeda Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 11.68 and a quick ratio of 14.60.

Andromeda Metals Company Profile

Andromeda Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mineral exploration company in Australia. The company explores for halloysite, gold, and copper deposits. Its primary project is the Great White Kaolin project located in the Eyre Peninsula in South Australia. The company was formerly known as Adelaide Resources Limited and changed its name to Andromeda Metals Limited in December 2016.

