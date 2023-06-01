Dipak Golechha Sells 2,000 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,353,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Dipak Golechha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 3rd, Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.15, for a total transaction of $380,300.00.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of PANW opened at $213.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.83. The company has a market capitalization of $65.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 338.72, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.22 and a 1-year high of $219.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Several analysts have recently commented on PANW shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,376,601 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $673,731,000 after purchasing an additional 92,760 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,591,901 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $517,706,000 after acquiring an additional 419,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,559,318 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $357,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,163 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also

