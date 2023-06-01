Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,280,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 8,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

DOC stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.73. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $13.27 and a 1-year high of $18.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.73%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 209.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Physicians Realty Trust

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DOC. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Compass Point reduced their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 65,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 7,064 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $509,000. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,353,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Physicians Realty Trust

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

