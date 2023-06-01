First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Short Interest Down 6.3% in May

First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 15,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

First Financial Northwest Stock Down 1.5 %

FFNW opened at $10.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $92.87 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.39. First Financial Northwest has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

First Financial Northwest Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. First Financial Northwest’s payout ratio is currently 39.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of First Financial Northwest

Separately, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of First Financial Northwest in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FFNW. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in First Financial Northwest by 213.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 13.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the first quarter worth about $234,000. Choreo LLC raised its position in First Financial Northwest by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. bought a new stake in First Financial Northwest in the third quarter worth about $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Northwest

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Renton, WA.

