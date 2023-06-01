Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Short Interest Up 7.6% in May

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,240,000 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the April 30th total of 7,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 75.6% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 122.2% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 43.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $112.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.78.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 0.5 %

COF opened at $104.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.91 and its 200 day moving average is $99.79. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $128.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.47.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.55%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

