George M. Awad Sells 7,189 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $518,902.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,502.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
TRU opened at $72.00 on Thursday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average of $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.
TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.
TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.
