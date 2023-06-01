George M. Awad Sells 7,189 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Stock

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) Director George M. Awad sold 7,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $518,902.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,499,502.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

TransUnion Price Performance

TRU opened at $72.00 on Thursday. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $50.32 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.33 and a 200 day moving average of $64.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.06, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $940.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.69 million. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransUnion

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 166.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 126.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in TransUnion in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TransUnion from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TransUnion from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on TransUnion from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.50.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services, and decision-making capabilities to businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

