Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick Acquires 42,000 Shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Stock

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Rating) CEO Jonathan G. Fitzpatrick purchased 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.76 per share, with a total value of $997,920.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,332,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,416,944.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Driven Brands Price Performance

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $24.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $35.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Driven Brands from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Driven Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Institutional Trading of Driven Brands

Driven Brands Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRVN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,918,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,280 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 111.4% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,483,000 after buying an additional 1,032,209 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,900,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Driven Brands by 1,317.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 734,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after buying an additional 682,931 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Driven Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,428,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, vehicle repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services.

