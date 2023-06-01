Christian Todd Nichols Sells 27,134 Shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Stock

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Rating) SVP Christian Todd Nichols sold 27,134 shares of Alkermes stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.93, for a total value of $784,986.62. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,667.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alkermes Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ALKS opened at $28.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Alkermes plc has a one year low of $21.75 and a one year high of $32.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.35.

ALKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Alkermes from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $29.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alkermes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alkermes to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALKS. Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $732,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 221,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after acquiring an additional 12,955 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after acquiring an additional 46,943 shares during the last quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at $39,348,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 988,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,868,000 after acquiring an additional 477,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Alkermes Plc is a global biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the business of developing, manufacturing, and commercializing medicines designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas such as alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder, and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

