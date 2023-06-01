Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv Buys 300,000 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $639,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,701,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,145,102.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Annexon Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of ANNX opened at $2.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.71 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.48. Annexon, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.07 and a 12-month high of $7.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.34.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52). Analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Annexon

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ANNX shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Annexon from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Annexon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Annexon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 579.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 160,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 136,859 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the first quarter valued at about $962,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 26.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annexon in the first quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annexon by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 387,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,016 shares in the last quarter.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

