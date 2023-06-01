Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda Sells 50,000 Shares of Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.54, for a total value of $627,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,741,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,381,896.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 11th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $563,000.00.

On Thursday, April 27th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $523,000.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $564,000.00.

On Thursday, March 30th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $539,500.00.

On Monday, March 20th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total value of $549,000.00.

NYSE:COUR opened at $12.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.48. Coursera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $17.66. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -10.91 and a beta of 1.79.

COUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Coursera from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 31st. Truist Financial downgraded Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Coursera from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Coursera from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Coursera during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 187.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Coursera by 8,565.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coursera by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

