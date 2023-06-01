Joe E. Kiani Purchases 6,365 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) CEO Joe E. Kiani acquired 6,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.16 per share, with a total value of $1,000,323.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 366,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,529,203.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ MASI opened at $161.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 74.24 and a beta of 0.87. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $565.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.87 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 5.16%. Masimo’s quarterly revenue was up 85.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Masimo by 123.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in Masimo during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Masimo in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MASI shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Masimo from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Masimo from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Masimo from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Masimo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Masimo from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Masimo presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.88.

Masimo Corp. is a global technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions. Its products include remote patient monitoring, connectivity, and hospital automation solutions, including Masimo Patient SafetyNet, Masimo Patient SafetyNet Surveillance, Masimo SafetyNet, Masimo SafetyNet-Open, Replica, Iris, MyView, UniView, Uniview: 60, Trace, Masimo Sleep, Centroid, and Bridge.

