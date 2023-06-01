Paul J. Sarvadi Sells 12,302 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 12,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $1,354,696.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 537,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,243,018.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $110.71 on Thursday. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.74 and a fifty-two week high of $131.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Insperity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on NSP. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Insperity by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Insperity by 20.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Insperity by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Insperity by 10.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Insperity by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

