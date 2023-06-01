HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey Sells 2,384 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,742.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
HubSpot Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE HUBS opened at $517.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of -176.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $438.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.51. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $522.69.
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of HubSpot
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
About HubSpot
HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.
Further Reading
