HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey Sells 2,384 Shares

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 2,384 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.81, for a total transaction of $1,174,859.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,603,742.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE HUBS opened at $517.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of -176.79 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $438.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.51. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $522.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $501.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.55 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUBS shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $460.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $380.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $428.04.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in HubSpot by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 776 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,562,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc engages in cloud-based customer relationship management. Its platform includes marketing, sales, service, operations and content management system, as well as other tools, integrations and a native payment solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

