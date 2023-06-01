Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,446,920.00 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 474,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $1,446,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at $12,686,008.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 24th, Brett Adcock sold 217,336 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $665,048.16.

On Monday, May 22nd, Brett Adcock sold 1,718,829 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total transaction of $5,603,382.54.

Archer Aviation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ACHR opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a current ratio of 7.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. Archer Aviation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $5.16. The company has a market capitalization of $736.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation ( NYSE:ACHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Archer Aviation Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Archer Aviation by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,114.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the period. 41.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

