David B. Wells Sells 20,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,059,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Trade Desk Stock Up 0.1 %
TTD opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.
Trade Desk Company Profile
The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.
Featured Stories
