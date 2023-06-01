David B. Wells Sells 20,000 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) Director David B. Wells sold 20,000 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,059,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Trade Desk Stock Up 0.1 %

TTD opened at $70.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 467.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 1.80. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.00 and a twelve month high of $76.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.05.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $382.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.85 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $414,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 700.0% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 82,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Trade Desk by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,573,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,779,000 after purchasing an additional 161,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Trade Desk from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.