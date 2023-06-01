Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Sets New 12-Month Low at $155.10

Shares of Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 155.10 ($1.92) and last traded at GBX 159.90 ($1.98), with a volume of 36056 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 160.40 ($1.98).

Ninety One Group Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 177.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 189.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35. The firm has a market cap of £1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 905.00, a PEG ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Ninety One Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a GBX 6.70 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a yield of 3.89%. This is a boost from Ninety One Group’s previous dividend of $6.50. Ninety One Group’s payout ratio is currently 7,222.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Ninety One Group

In other Ninety One Group news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 3,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.04) per share, with a total value of £4,959.90 ($6,129.39). Insiders own 41.14% of the company’s stock.

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

