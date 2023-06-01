Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1,955.00

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,955 ($24.16) and last traded at GBX 1,976 ($24.42), with a volume of 23948 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,978 ($24.44).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KWS shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,280 ($40.53) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Keywords Studios Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,487.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,690.28. The company has a market cap of £1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3,813.73, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Keywords Studios Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Keywords Studios

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 0.06%. Keywords Studios’s payout ratio is presently 392.16%.

In other news, insider Don Robert acquired 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,254 ($27.85) per share, with a total value of £2,479.40 ($3,064.01). In related news, insider Don Robert bought 110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,254 ($27.85) per share, with a total value of £2,479.40 ($3,064.01). Also, insider Jon Hauck sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,230 ($27.56), for a total transaction of £31,130.80 ($38,471.08). Over the last quarter, insiders bought 1,810 shares of company stock valued at $4,396,940. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Keywords Studios

(Get Rating)

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.