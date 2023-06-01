Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Hits New 1-Year High at $261.74

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 261.74 ($3.23) and last traded at GBX 261.73 ($3.23), with a volume of 308519 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 256 ($3.16).

Allianz Technology Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.57 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 230.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 223.66.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allianz Technology Trust news, insider Neeta Patel bought 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £494.76 ($611.42). In other news, insider Neeta Patel acquired 228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.68) per share, with a total value of £494.76 ($611.42). Also, insider Ekaterina (Katya) Thomson acquired 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 217 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £35,154 ($43,442.91). Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,064 shares of company stock valued at $4,692,840. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

About Allianz Technology Trust

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the technology, media, and telecoms sector. The fund invests in stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

