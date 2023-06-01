Investors Buy Large Volume of Maravai LifeSciences Put Options (NASDAQ:MRVI)

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,002 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,791% compared to the typical volume of 53 put options.

Maravai LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of Maravai LifeSciences stock opened at $12.84 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $14.07. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12 month low of $11.59 and a 12 month high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 6.13 and a quick ratio of 5.69.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $79.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.72 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 21.36% and a return on equity of 38.41%. The business’s revenue was down 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Maravai LifeSciences

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 32,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MRVI shares. KeyCorp cut their target price on Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut Maravai LifeSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.80.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

