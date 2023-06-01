Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors acquired 8,243 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,658% compared to the typical daily volume of 469 call options.

JOANN Price Performance

Shares of JOAN stock opened at $1.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $64.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.13. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $1.42 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.28.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $692.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.50 million. JOANN had a negative return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JOANN will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on shares of JOANN in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on JOANN from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Bank of America decreased their price target on JOANN from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on JOANN from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

In other news, CFO Scott Sekella acquired 27,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, with a total value of $44,043.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 78,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,218.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JOANN

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 141.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 86.7% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JOANN by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of JOANN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JOANN

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

