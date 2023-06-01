Kirkland’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 3,175 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,274% compared to the typical volume of 231 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIRK. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 121.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 73,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 40,326 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at about $224,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the first quarter valued at about $673,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 122.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,925 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 31,918 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KIRK shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on Kirkland’s from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kirkland’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Kirkland’s Trading Up 0.5 %

Kirkland’s Company Profile

Shares of Kirkland’s stock opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.27. Kirkland’s has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The company has a market capitalization of $36.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a retailer of home decor and gifts in the United States. Its stores present a selection of merchandise, including framed art, mirrors, wall decor, candles and related items, lamps, decorative accessories, accent furniture, textiles, garden-related accessories and artificial floral products.

