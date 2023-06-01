Yandex Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 1,814 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,437% compared to the average volume of 118 put options.

Yandex Stock Performance

Shares of Yandex stock opened at $18.94 on Thursday. Yandex has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.94.

Institutional Trading of Yandex

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Yandex in the fourth quarter valued at about $11,862,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Yandex by 90.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 389,622 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 184,928 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yandex during the first quarter worth about $2,919,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Yandex by 1,262.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 163,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 151,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Yandex by 193.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 109,784 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.69% of the company’s stock.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal, Ride-hailing, Yandex Drive, FoodTech, Yandex Delivery, Yandex Market, Classifieds, Media Services, and Other Business Units and Initiatives. The Search and Portal segment includes Search, Geo, Yandex 360, Weather, News, Travel, Alice voice assistant and a number of other services offered in Russia, Belarus and Kazakhstan.

