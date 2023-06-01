SIGA Technologies Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SIGA)

SIGA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 1,200 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,438% compared to the average volume of 78 call options.

SIGA Technologies Price Performance

SIGA stock opened at $5.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.76 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84. SIGA Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.11 and a 1 year high of $26.99.

Get SIGA Technologies alerts:

SIGA Technologies (NASDAQ:SIGA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. SIGA Technologies had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that SIGA Technologies will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SIGA Technologies Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SIGA Technologies

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 399.2% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,812,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,173,000 after buying an additional 2,249,296 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 269.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,353,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,238,000 after buying an additional 1,715,736 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,228,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,956,000 after buying an additional 69,423 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 2,224,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,790,000 after buying an additional 331,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AltraVue Capital LLC increased its stake in SIGA Technologies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 1,728,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after buying an additional 270,480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

SIGA Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SIGA Technologies, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SIGA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.