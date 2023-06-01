Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra Sells 141,859 Shares

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) COO Ashok Mishra sold 141,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $1,597,332.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Innodata Trading Down 9.1 %

Innodata stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $279.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.07. Innodata Inc. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $11.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Innodata in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Innodata

Innodata Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Innodata during the first quarter worth about $880,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Innodata during the 1st quarter worth $269,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Innodata by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 28,596 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Innodata during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Innodata by 34,069.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 19,760 shares in the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innodata, Inc is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable.

