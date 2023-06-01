Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) COO Ashok Mishra Sells 141,859 Shares

Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Get Rating) COO Ashok Mishra sold 141,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $1,597,332.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Innodata stock opened at $10.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $279.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.71 and a beta of 2.07. Innodata Inc. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $11.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.79.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Innodata in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Innodata, Inc is a data engineering company, which engages in providing artificial intelligence software platforms and management of its services. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment combines deep neural networks and human expertise in multiple domains to make unstructured information useable.
