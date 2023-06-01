Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) CEO Sells $1,905,608.74 in Stock

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 52,963 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $1,905,608.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,910,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

J Christopher Donahue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 18th, J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of Federated Hermes stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $2,753,250.00.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 1.9 %

FHI opened at $34.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a one year low of $28.69 and a one year high of $45.55.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.58%.

Institutional Trading of Federated Hermes

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 85.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on FHI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federated Hermes from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

