Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Insider Sells $2,536,065.90 in Stock

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.3 %

Deere & Company stock opened at $345.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $378.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $407.30. The company has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a 52-week low of $283.81 and a 52-week high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.8 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,475.0% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 411.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 87 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the 1st quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

