Balu Balakrishnan Sells 21,674 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 21,674 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.85, for a total value of $1,947,408.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 572,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,473,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Balu Balakrishnan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 4th, Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,765 shares of Power Integrations stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $787,644.90.

Power Integrations Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of POWI opened at $86.40 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.16 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.16.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POWI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 27.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Power Integrations by 15.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Power Integrations by 10.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on POWI shares. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

Featured Articles

