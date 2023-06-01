Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) CFO Sells 174,588 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 174,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total transaction of $1,630,651.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,441,485.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $9.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.94, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $13.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 2.28.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.08. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 387.26% and a negative net margin of 14.46%. The business had revenue of $325.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Redfin from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Redfin from $5.00 to $8.60 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Redfin from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Redfin from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redfin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in Redfin by 18.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,357,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,361,000 after acquiring an additional 369,797 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Redfin by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,243,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after acquiring an additional 67,418 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Redfin by 11.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,174,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,704,000 after acquiring an additional 231,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Redfin by 15.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,137,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 291,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Redfin by 289.3% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,512,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,013 shares in the last quarter. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redfin Corp. engages in the management of an online real estate marketplace and provision of real estate services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services, Properties, Rentals, Mortgage, and Other. The company was founded by David Selinger, David Eraker, and Michael Dougherty in October 2002 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

