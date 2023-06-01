Insider Selling: Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) EVP Sells 13,114 Shares of Stock

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Donald Frieson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 15th, Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $1,853,967.00.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $201.13 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $119.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.12 and a 12 month high of $223.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $204.53.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.68 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.65.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Warther Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth about $34,123,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.3% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

