Forrest Eugene Norrod Sells 25,000 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Stock

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total transaction of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 5.6 %
Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $118.21 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $130.79. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.50 and a 200 day moving average of $83.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $190.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 513.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.94.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.69.
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.
