Barbara Rentler Sells 30,000 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $103.62 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.29 and a 200-day moving average of $110.35. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

ROST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

