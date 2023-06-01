Kevin P. Knight Sells 50,000 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,597,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,231,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin P. Knight also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 9th, Kevin P. Knight sold 64,139 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.59, for a total transaction of $3,629,626.01.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $55.00 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.59%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Knight-Swift Transportation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.5% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on KNX. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.35.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

