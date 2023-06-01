Michael E. Hurlston Sells 46,981 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $4,027,681.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,234,756.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Synaptics Price Performance
SYNA stock opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.55. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $154.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average of $103.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Synaptics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.
About Synaptics
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Synaptics (SYNA)
- A.I. ETF Sold Out Of Monster Energy, Three Ways To Look At It
- Don’t Worry; Sportsman’s Warehouse Will Get Cheaper
- Trinseo’s Dip, Has Something Changed Or Is It Just A Down Cycle
- The Most Upgraded Stocks From The Q1 Earnings Season
- What U-Haul Earnings Are Showing, Heading Up?
Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.