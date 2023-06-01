Michael E. Hurlston Sells 46,981 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total value of $4,027,681.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 282,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,234,756.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

SYNA stock opened at $86.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.55. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $67.73 and a 12 month high of $154.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.53 and a 200-day moving average of $103.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Synaptics announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $399,165,000 after purchasing an additional 81,661 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,681,076 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $409,152,000 after buying an additional 221,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Synaptics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,768 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $188,262,000 after purchasing an additional 70,160 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after buying an additional 306,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Synaptics by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 822,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $91,453,000 after acquiring an additional 74,583 shares during the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYNA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Synaptics from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

