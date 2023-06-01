Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Major Shareholder Purchases $128,478,799.90 in Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,203,753 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 221,990,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,942,071,918.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 956,750 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.75 per share, with a total value of $56,209,062.50.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 614,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.66 per share, with a total value of $36,018,413.20.

On Monday, May 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 993,494 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24.

On Thursday, May 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 802,236 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $57.62 per share, with a total value of $46,224,838.32.

On Monday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,789,529 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28.

On Thursday, March 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,877,185 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.65 per share, with a total value of $110,096,900.25.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,518,001 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70.

On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,145,896 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32.

On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52.

On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average of $62.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $54.30 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The company has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on OXY shares. Susquehanna increased their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $86.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.94.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

