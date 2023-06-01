Berkshire Hathaway Inc Purchases 2,203,753 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,203,753 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.30 per share, with a total value of $128,478,799.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,990,942 shares in the company, valued at $12,942,071,918.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 956,750 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.75 per share, with a total value of $56,209,062.50.
- On Wednesday, May 17th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 614,020 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.66 per share, with a total value of $36,018,413.20.
- On Monday, May 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 993,494 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.46 per share, with a total value of $58,079,659.24.
- On Thursday, May 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 802,236 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $57.62 per share, for a total transaction of $46,224,838.32.
- On Monday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,789,529 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.32 per share, for a total transaction of $106,154,860.28.
- On Thursday, March 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,877,185 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.65 per share, for a total transaction of $110,096,900.25.
- On Wednesday, March 15th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,518,001 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70.
- On Monday, March 13th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 3,145,896 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.17 per share, for a total transaction of $186,142,666.32.
- On Monday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,678,017 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.56 per share, for a total transaction of $103,298,726.52.
- On Friday, March 3rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,363,088 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.85 per share, for a total transaction of $143,793,904.80.
Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.6 %
OXY opened at $57.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.84. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $54.30 and a 1-year high of $77.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.78.
Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on OXY shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.94.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
